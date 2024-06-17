Menu

Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers recover man’s body from Shuswap River

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community advised to refrain from using Shuswap River during high water levels'
Community advised to refrain from using Shuswap River during high water levels
Community advised to refrain from using Shuswap River during high water levels – Jul 16, 2022
Volunteers are being credited with finding the body of a man who was last seen swimming in the Shuswap River near Sugar Lake in Cherryville.

The 53-year old man entered the river Friday, June 14 ,at around 5 p.m., with the intent to swim across and back.

He made it across the river, but on his return, the fast-moving water took him downstream and out of sight from his companions, RCMP said in a press release on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Shuswap under flood watch as waterways rise'
Shuswap under flood watch as waterways rise

Despite searching for more than three hours, the group couldn’t locate their friend and contacted police, Cpl. Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

It was through the efforts of Vernon Search and Rescue that the body of the man was discovered the following day.

Vernon RCMP said this time of year, the fast-moving water can be unpredictable and dangerous. As the weather heats up, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to remind everyone in and around our lakes and rivers to be safe and use extra care.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

