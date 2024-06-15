Menu

Traffic

Edmonton man dead after collision on central Alberta road: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
A 31-year-old man from Edmonton has died following a collision on a road in central Alberta on Friday night.

In a news release, Leduc RCMP said the man was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said officers were called to a crash on Township Road 494 (Highway 623) near Range Road 232.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the RCMP investigated what happened.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said roads in the area had been reopened. Police did not provide details on what investigators believe happened or how many vehicles were involved.

“The thoughts of the Alberta RCMP are with the family and friends of the deceased,” the RCMP said.

