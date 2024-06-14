‘Poop Zamboni’: Vancouver rolls out new tool in war on goose droppings

The Vancouver Park Board has revealed a new weapon in its war on goose poop.
On Thursday, the city shared images of its new “goose pooper scooper,” a tractor-pulled trailer designed to clear goose droppings from grass surfaces.
The city said the scooper is being piloted at David Lam Park, where early results were “promising.”
The device will be used to focus on areas hardest hit by Canada geese.
Officials in Sooke on Vancouver Island acquired a similar machine in 2020, which they dubbed a “poop Zamboni,” to tackle a buildup of droppings on local playing fields.
That machine, worth about $10,000 and made by a New Zealand company, can clean a field in about an hour, officials said.
Vancouver has been battling a growing population of Canada geese — and the waste they generate.
A 2023 Vancouver Park Board report found a population of about 2,200, but warned the number was growing by about 18 per cent per year and could reach 10,000 by 2030.
Park commissioners approved a plan last May aimed at stabilizing goose numbers in the next five to 10 years, which included addling eggs, hazing geese and “lethal removal.”
Comments