‘Poop Zamboni’: Vancouver rolls out new tool in war on goose droppings

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board has revealed a new weapon in its war on goose poop.

On Thursday, the city shared images of its new “goose pooper scooper,” a tractor-pulled trailer designed to clear goose droppings from grass surfaces.

We’ve been piloting our brand new goose pooper scooper at David Lam Park! 😀 Early results are promising and we're focusing efforts on areas most affected by goose droppings. Learn more about how we’re managing geese in Vancouver ⬇️

https://t.co/lLnueFGUuP pic.twitter.com/he3iYkjSzY — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) June 13, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the scooper is being piloted at David Lam Park, where early results were “promising.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The device will be used to focus on areas hardest hit by Canada geese.

1:52 ‘Poop Zamboni’ clearing goose guano from Vancouver Island soccer fields

Officials in Sooke on Vancouver Island acquired a similar machine in 2020, which they dubbed a “poop Zamboni,” to tackle a buildup of droppings on local playing fields.

That machine, worth about $10,000 and made by a New Zealand company, can clean a field in about an hour, officials said.

Vancouver has been battling a growing population of Canada geese — and the waste they generate.

A 2023 Vancouver Park Board report found a population of about 2,200, but warned the number was growing by about 18 per cent per year and could reach 10,000 by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

Park commissioners approved a plan last May aimed at stabilizing goose numbers in the next five to 10 years, which included addling eggs, hazing geese and “lethal removal.”