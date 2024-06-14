Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Poop Zamboni’: Vancouver rolls out new tool in war on goose droppings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Goose pooper scooper pilot project seeing early results in Vancouver park'
Goose pooper scooper pilot project seeing early results in Vancouver park
The Vancouver Park Board is showing off a new machine for a job most people wouldn't want to do. The board says it is trying out its brand new goose pooper scooper at David Lam Park, and early results are promising.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Vancouver Park Board has revealed a new weapon in its war on goose poop.

On Thursday, the city shared images of its new “goose pooper scooper,” a tractor-pulled trailer designed to clear goose droppings from grass surfaces.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the scooper is being piloted at David Lam Park, where early results were “promising.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The device will be used to focus on areas hardest hit by Canada geese.

Click to play video: '‘Poop Zamboni’ clearing goose guano from Vancouver Island soccer fields'
‘Poop Zamboni’ clearing goose guano from Vancouver Island soccer fields

Officials in Sooke on Vancouver Island acquired a similar machine in 2020, which they dubbed a “poop Zamboni,” to tackle a buildup of droppings on local playing fields.

That machine, worth about $10,000 and made by a New Zealand company, can clean a field in about an hour, officials said.

Vancouver has been battling a growing population of Canada geese — and the waste they generate.

A 2023 Vancouver Park Board report found a population of about 2,200, but warned the number was growing by about 18 per cent per year and could reach 10,000 by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

Park commissioners approved a plan last May aimed at stabilizing goose numbers in the next five to 10 years, which included addling eggs, hazing geese and “lethal removal.”

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices