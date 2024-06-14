Bear attacks hunter who shot it in Summerland, B.C.: Conservation Office

Send this page to someone via email

A bear that attacked the hunter who shot it near Summerland has not been found and the Conservation Officer Service is warning that it may still be alive and wounded in the area.

A man was hunting with another person in the McNulty Forest Service Road area, near Agur Lake, around 8 a.m. on Thursday, when he shot and wounded a black bear, the Conservation Officer Service said in a press release.

When the man approached the bear, believing it had been killed, it got up, knocked him down and attacked.

“The man fired another shot but the bear got away and was not located,” the Conservation Officer Service said.

“The man received medical attention in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The attack was reported to COS at approx. 3:30 p.m. Conservation Officers immediately responded to the attack site, unaware if the bear was alive or dead.

CO’s conducted a thorough sweep of the area, for several hours, but were unable to locate the bear.

At this time, the COS cannot confirm if the bear is currently wounded and still in the area or dead.

Conservation Officers are searching for the bear. People should avoid the area, and take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.