Canada

Bear attacks hunter who shot it in Summerland, B.C.: Conservation Office

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Avoiding dangerous wildlife encounters in the backcountry'
Avoiding dangerous wildlife encounters in the backcountry
We talk about how to be wildsmart in the back country. With bear season in full swing, there have been many sightings of black bears and grizzly bears throughout Kananaskis and the Bow Valley. There have also been numerous reports of people being charged by elk because they’re getting too close to calves. – Jun 7, 2024
A bear that attacked the hunter who shot it near Summerland has not been found and the Conservation Officer Service is warning that it may still be alive and wounded in the area.

A man was hunting with another person in the McNulty Forest Service Road area, near Agur Lake, around 8 a.m. on Thursday, when he shot and wounded a black bear, the Conservation Officer Service said in a press release.

When the man approached the bear, believing it had been killed, it got up, knocked him down and attacked.

Click to play video: 'Black bear trapped in Port Coquitlam garage'
Black bear trapped in Port Coquitlam garage

“The man fired another shot but the bear got away and was not located,” the Conservation Officer Service said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man received medical attention in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The attack was reported to COS at approx. 3:30 p.m. Conservation Officers immediately responded to the attack site, unaware if the bear was alive or dead.

CO’s conducted a thorough sweep of the area, for several hours, but were unable to locate the bear.

At this time, the COS cannot confirm if the bear is currently wounded and still in the area or dead.

Conservation Officers are searching for the bear. People should avoid the area, and take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

