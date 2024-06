See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews were called out to battle a brush fire along McCurdy Road in Kelowna on Friday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The fire was called in by a pedestrian, with emergency crews quickly arriving on scene.

Global News is on scene and this story will be updated.