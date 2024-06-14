Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No charges for police in West Kelowna porta-potty shooting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
FILE. Police surround a port-a-potty in West Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE. Police surround a port-a-potty in West Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police officer who shot a suspect in a West Kelowna porta potty last October did not commit a crime, according to findings from the Independent Investigations Office of BC.

The Interim Chief Civilian of the police watchdog said they reached that conclusion after going through video footage, forensic scene analysis, witness statements and police reports related to the  Oct. 18, 2023 shooting.

The details of those pieces of evidence were not, however, shared and will remain that way until the court process that led to the shooting is complete.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners

In an earlier report regarding the investigation, the IIO said the incident started around  12:10 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2023 when a firearm was reportedly discharged in the 700-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While police were en route, further 911 calls indicated that a man with a weapon departed the area in a vehicle, the IIO said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The man was then involved in a collision on Olalla Road and subsequently entered a portable toilet on Skyline Road where he was located by police.

“During the interaction that followed, an officer discharged their firearm, and the man sustained a gunshot-related injury,” the IIO said in a press release on Friday.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices