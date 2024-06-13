Bombers 0-2 for first time since 2016 after 23-19 loss to Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

For a second straight game to begin the 2024 season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers looked nothing like the dominant team the league has become accustomed to seeing over the last few seasons.

The Bombers fell 23-19 to the Ottawa Redblacks and dropped to 0-2 on the season for the first time since 2016.

It was another mediocre game for Bombers QB Zach Collaros who threw for 285 yards and two interceptions with no touchdowns. He has yet to throw for a score in two games this season.

Winnipeg got behind early, falling behind 10-0 after one quarter thanks to a 12-yard Lewis Ward field goal and a one-yard Dustin Crum touchdown run.

Another Ward kick, this one from 31 yards out, gave Ottawa a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, before the Bombers finally got on the board on a 45-yard Sergio Castillo field goal with 7:16 left in the half.

Story continues below advertisement

And then with just over two minutes to play in the half, the Bombers finally found the endzone as Johnny Augustine scored on a four-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 13-10.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Ottawa added another Ward field goal, from 34 yards out, to make it 16-10 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Bombers jumped in front for the first time all game, on a 2-yard touchdown run by Chris Streveler with 5:48 left, set up by a 76-yard pass from Collaros to rookie receiver Keric Wheatfall.

But Ottawa went ahead for good with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter as Dru Brown found Justin Hardy for a two-yard touchdown. Brown, the former Bomber, outdueled Collaros in this one throwing for 238 yards and a touchdown.

With Winnipeg behind 23-17 and driving down the field, the game was delayed for about an hour due to thunderstorms in the area. Out of the delay, the Bombers got as close as the Ottawa seven yard-line but failed to punch it in.

The Bombers run game was not much of a factor as Augustine, replacing the injured Brady Oliveira at running back, carried the ball just seven times for 31 yards.

Winnipeg is also dealing with more injury problems as defensive end Celestin Haba, defensive back Deatrick Nichols, and defensive tackle Miles Fox all left the game and did not return.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bombers return home next week to battle the B.C. Lions on Friday, June 21. Pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m. on 680 CJOB with kickoff set for just after 7:30 p.m.