150 motorcyclists go on ‘truly inspiring’ ride to support Alberta Children’s Hospital

Some kindhearted Calgarians are hitting the road to help kids this weekend.

Members of the Canadian Oilfield Riders (COR) group are heading out on their motorbikes on their annual charity ride.

“It’s a cross-section of everything from guys who work in the field on rigs to engineers who work in the towers downtown and everything in between,” COR’s Bill Karran said.

One-hundred fifty COR members are going on a ride through the badlands east of Calgary on Saturday.

Proceeds from this year’s ride are going to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation (ACHF).

“This is truly inspiring,” ACHF’s Sean Parlee said. “It’s amazing to see the dedication and the hard work, the efforts to fundraise, and we can’t be more thankful.”

Any motorcyclists who wish to join the ride can do so through COR’s website.

COR members say they’re glad to have the opportunity to support treatment for young patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“Pretty much all of us have kids, have grandchildren and you see the need for help,” Karran said. “Any contribution that any of us can make – we could be helping one of our best friend’s kids.”