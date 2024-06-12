Menu

Features

150 motorcyclists go on ‘truly inspiring’ ride to support Alberta Children’s Hospital

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 8:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '150 motorcyclists go on ‘truly inspiring’ ride to support Alberta Children’s Hospital'
150 motorcyclists go on ‘truly inspiring’ ride to support Alberta Children’s Hospital
Some kindhearted Calgarians are hitting the road to help kids this weekend. As Gil Tucker shows us, they know first-hand what a difference that support can make for the little ones in our lives.
Some kindhearted Calgarians are hitting the road to help kids this weekend.

Members of the Canadian Oilfield Riders (COR) group are heading out on their motorbikes on their annual charity ride.

“It’s a cross-section of everything from guys who work in the field on rigs to engineers who work in the towers downtown and everything in between,” COR’s Bill Karran said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

One-hundred fifty COR members are going on a ride through the badlands east of Calgary on Saturday.

Proceeds from this year’s ride are going to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation (ACHF).

“This is truly inspiring,” ACHF’s Sean Parlee said. “It’s amazing to see the dedication and the hard work, the efforts to fundraise, and we can’t be more thankful.”

Any motorcyclists who wish to join the ride can do so through COR’s website.

COR members say they’re glad to have the opportunity to support treatment for young patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“Pretty much all of us have kids, have grandchildren and you see the need for help,” Karran said. “Any contribution that any of us can make – we could be helping one of our best friend’s kids.”

