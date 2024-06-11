Ukrainian family flees war to Okanagan, but husband now diagnosed with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A family that fled the war in Ukraine and settled in the Okanagan has found itself in a very difficult situation.

Ivan and Anika Kyrychenko arrived in Canada in November 2022.

“We were so happy because it was quiet here without explosions,” said Anika Kyrychenko.

The couple has three children: a pair of four-year-old twins and a 10-year-old son.

But their new chapter recently took an unexpected turn.

In April, Ivan Kyrychenko was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma. The cancer has metastasized to both his lungs and spine.

“It’s very difficult for us,” Anika said. “It’s a very scary situation.”

“When the doctor said this news … it broke everything inside of me.”

Ivan, a 34-year-old carpenter, had secured a good job. Now, though, due to his health condition and ongoing treatments, the family’s sole provider is now unable to work.

“Now a new life, find a good job, work and now stop, ” said Ivan. “It’s very hard for me.”

Despite chemotherapy treatments, his diagnosis is a very serious one.

What’s adding to the difficult situation is that one of their twin girls has special needs and is currently awaiting an Autism assessment.

“I found this really hard when you are here without your close friends and family, ” said Yana Pavlova, a friend and a Ukrainian newcomer herself.

“I can’t imagine how it is hard when you are alone in this situation.”

Pavlova is hoping the family receives much-needed support from its new community.

“I think it’s important to give them this understanding that the community is ready to help, willing to help, and they accept them to the new community here,” Pavlova said.

While Anika says she’s doing everything in her power to remain strong for her children and husband, the situation is starting to take a toll.

“It’s difficult for me, like emotionally difficult and financially too,” Anika said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to at least help the family.

“I’m so thankful for all these people, it’s amazing,” Anika said.

