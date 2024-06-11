Menu

Man dead after crash involving 3 dump trucks on Gardiner Expressway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Speed of Gardiner overhaul questioned at Toronto City Council
RELATED - With years of gridlock ahead for Torontonians, some councillors were hoping to discuss options to speed up work on the Gardiner Expressway. The mayor says staff are on the case but couldn't say why a plan wasn't unveiled before the work began. Matthew Bingley reports – May 22, 2024
A man is dead after a crash involving three trucks on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The crash has prompted a full closure of the westbound Gardiner Expressway in the area.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene near Spadina Avenue at 2:17 p.m.

Police said three dump trucks were involved, one of which caught fire.

The scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. Toronto traffic camera

One of the drivers — a man in his 50s — has since died, police said.

Paramedics said he died at the scene.

Westbound traffic is completely blocked around York Street, and video from the scene shows some drivers out of their vehicles and standing on the expressway.

The southbound Don Valley Parkway is also being diverted at the Bayview Avenue / Bloor Street exit.

In a different incident earlier Tuesday, the Queen Elizabeth Way was completely shut down between Cawthra and Dixie roads for several hours after a dump truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge overpass that was under construction.

Man dead after crash involving 3 dump trucks on Gardiner Expressway - image View image in full screen
Toronto traffic camera
