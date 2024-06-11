Man dead after crash involving 3 dump trucks on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after a crash involving three trucks on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The crash has prompted a full closure of the westbound Gardiner Expressway in the area.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene near Spadina Avenue at 2:17 p.m.
Police said three dump trucks were involved, one of which caught fire.
One of the drivers — a man in his 50s — has since died, police said.
Paramedics said he died at the scene.
Westbound traffic is completely blocked around York Street, and video from the scene shows some drivers out of their vehicles and standing on the expressway.
The southbound Don Valley Parkway is also being diverted at the Bayview Avenue / Bloor Street exit.
In a different incident earlier Tuesday, the Queen Elizabeth Way was completely shut down between Cawthra and Dixie roads for several hours after a dump truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge overpass that was under construction.
