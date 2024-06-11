Man dead after crash involving 3 dump trucks on Gardiner Expressway

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a crash involving three trucks on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The crash has prompted a full closure of the westbound Gardiner Expressway in the area.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene near Spadina Avenue at 2:17 p.m.

Police said three dump trucks were involved, one of which caught fire.

View image in full screen The scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. Toronto traffic camera

One of the drivers — a man in his 50s — has since died, police said.

Paramedics said he died at the scene.

Westbound traffic is completely blocked around York Street, and video from the scene shows some drivers out of their vehicles and standing on the expressway.

The southbound Don Valley Parkway is also being diverted at the Bayview Avenue / Bloor Street exit.

In a different incident earlier Tuesday, the Queen Elizabeth Way was completely shut down between Cawthra and Dixie roads for several hours after a dump truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge overpass that was under construction.

View image in full screen Toronto traffic camera

COLLISION:

FGX and Spadina Ave

2:17 pm

-2 dump trucks involved in collision

-one dump truck is on fire

-driver is in medical distress

-police, fire and paramedics are o/s

ROAD CLOSURES:

Westbound only

FGX Jarvis ramp is shut down

York St ramp is shut down#GO1268405

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 11, 2024

