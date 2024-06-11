Part of QEW closed after dump truck with raised bin crashes into bridge overpass

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of the QEW is closed in both directions on Tuesday after a dump truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge overpass that was under construction, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

The OPP said the QEW was shut down between Cawthra Road and Dixie Road.

The collision happened at around 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday. As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were expecting the highway closure to last until at least 2 p.m.

Toronto-bound traffic was being diverted to exit Cawthra Road and Fort Erie-bound traffic was being diverted to Dixie Road, police said.

Police told Global News the dump truck had its bin up when the truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge that was under construction.

No injuries were reported.

