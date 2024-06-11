Verdun bar the target of arson for 2nd time in less than a week: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Verdun bar was the target of an attempted arson for the second time in less than a week.

Tuesday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to the establishment on Wellington Street near Hickson.

“An incendiary device was thrown into the bar, starting a small fire,” SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

The fire managed to extinguish on its own, causing little damage, according to Dubuc.

Meanwhile, the front door window of the business was completely shattered.

The popular cocktail bar was targeted in a similar fashion on Saturday, according to police.

The Montreal arson squad is investigating the incidents and has spoken with the owners.

The SPVM reported an increase in arson cases last year in their annual report, citing extortion and intimidation as one of the main reasons behind the act.

Officials say it remains unclear why the Verdun establishment was singled out and the incident remains under investigation.

Police have made no arrests.

Investigators will be relying on security footage in the area to help identify suspects, Dubuc said.