SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton artist Cadence Weapon calling on Oilers fans to participate in music video shoot

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 1:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cheering on the Edmonton Oilers through music'
Cheering on the Edmonton Oilers through music
WATCH ABOVE: From art to music, everyone is joining in on the Edmonton Oilers Playoff fever. Artists are releasing their own tribute songs and parodies of fan favourites to cheer on the team. As Jaclyn Kucey reports, the hype is even reaching rival teams.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton rap artist Cadence Weapon is calling all Oilers fans to join him Monday afternoon as he shoots a music video for the reworked version of his Connor McDavid tribute song.

The born and raised Edmontonian wrote the original song in 2017 to honour the Oilers superstar and the entire team.

The artist has fielded calls for years to update the lyrics to the song. With the Oilers making it all the way to the Stanley Cup final, he felt now was the perfect time to rework the hit.

“I’m just really proud of the team. I’m really stoked that they’ve made it to this point,” the musician said in an interview with Global News on Friday.

“I really feel like we might be a team of destiny.”

Story continues below advertisement

In what he calls one of the craziest weeks of his life, Cadence Weapon got to work. After rewriting the song in one day last Monday, he got into the studio on Tuesday and sent the reworked version to his label on Wednesday. The song is already available to download.

“It’s been a pretty wild experience,” he said.

“I have a lot of nostalgia for that last Stanley Cup run. I was living just off of Whyte Ave and I remember just the madness and just the energy in the city. I kind of wanted to bring people back to that. Where were you in ’06?”

Click to play video: 'Superfan Banjo Guy lighting up Florida stands as he cheers on the Edmonton Oilers'
Superfan Banjo Guy lighting up Florida stands as he cheers on the Edmonton Oilers

The updated version of the song includes references to the ’06 Cup run,  Whyte Avenue bar Black Dog and players on the current roster.

Story continues below advertisement

The former poet laureate for the City of Edmonton said the reworked song is about hockey, but he also wanted to make it an ode to his hometown.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I really just wanted to create some music for people to feel some local pride about Edmonton.”

In a post on social media from Pearson Airport in Toronto on Sunday, Cadence Weapon called on Oilers fans to meet him at the Bob and Doug McKenzie statue outside of Edmonton’s Rogers Place at 3:30 p.m. Monday for the video shoot.

Trending Now

“If you want to be a part of the video, if you’re based in Edmonton right now, come through,” he said. “We’re turning up, we’re having a good time. It’s going to be a celebration of Edmontonia.

“Let’s go Oilers.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statue is located on 103rd Street and 103rd Avenue, south of Rogers Place.

Cadence Weapon hopes to catch Game 3 of the playoff series while he’s in Edmonton. He also hopes to hear his song everywhere he goes while he’s in the city.

“I want you playing it in your truck, I want you playing it in your car, at your tailgate party, at Moss Pit.”

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final is on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Puck drops just after 6 p.m. MT.

Curator Recommendations
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices