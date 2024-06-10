Edmonton artist Cadence Weapon calling on Oilers fans to participate in music video shoot

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton rap artist Cadence Weapon is calling all Oilers fans to join him Monday afternoon as he shoots a music video for the reworked version of his Connor McDavid tribute song.

The born and raised Edmontonian wrote the original song in 2017 to honour the Oilers superstar and the entire team.

The artist has fielded calls for years to update the lyrics to the song. With the Oilers making it all the way to the Stanley Cup final, he felt now was the perfect time to rework the hit.

“I’m just really proud of the team. I’m really stoked that they’ve made it to this point,” the musician said in an interview with Global News on Friday.

“I really feel like we might be a team of destiny.”

In what he calls one of the craziest weeks of his life, Cadence Weapon got to work. After rewriting the song in one day last Monday, he got into the studio on Tuesday and sent the reworked version to his label on Wednesday. The song is already available to download.

“It’s been a pretty wild experience,” he said.

“I have a lot of nostalgia for that last Stanley Cup run. I was living just off of Whyte Ave and I remember just the madness and just the energy in the city. I kind of wanted to bring people back to that. Where were you in ’06?”

The updated version of the song includes references to the ’06 Cup run, Whyte Avenue bar Black Dog and players on the current roster.

The former poet laureate for the City of Edmonton said the reworked song is about hockey, but he also wanted to make it an ode to his hometown.

“I really just wanted to create some music for people to feel some local pride about Edmonton.”

In a post on social media from Pearson Airport in Toronto on Sunday, Cadence Weapon called on Oilers fans to meet him at the Bob and Doug McKenzie statue outside of Edmonton’s Rogers Place at 3:30 p.m. Monday for the video shoot.

“If you want to be a part of the video, if you’re based in Edmonton right now, come through,” he said. “We’re turning up, we’re having a good time. It’s going to be a celebration of Edmontonia.

“Let’s go Oilers.”

En route to Edmonton 🧡🤍💙 We’re filming the video for “Connor McDavid (2024 Stanley Cup Version)” tomorrow (Monday June 10th). Meet me at the Bob and Doug McKenzie Statue at 3:30 pm if you want to be in the video!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/q8MwtLGDnt — Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) June 9, 2024

The statue is located on 103rd Street and 103rd Avenue, south of Rogers Place.

Cadence Weapon hopes to catch Game 3 of the playoff series while he’s in Edmonton. He also hopes to hear his song everywhere he goes while he’s in the city.

“I want you playing it in your truck, I want you playing it in your car, at your tailgate party, at Moss Pit.”

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final is on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Puck drops just after 6 p.m. MT.