Crime

4 people arrested in Toronto on Saturday during pro-Palestinian demonstration

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Four people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside of the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

The arrests occurred as people were marching near University Avenue and Armoury Street, shortly after 5 p.m., according to a release from police.

They say several people were holding a flag as another demonstrator was painting the road underneath it.

As officers were attempting to arrest the woman, police say other demonstrators tried to step in, with one of the lawmen being assaulted.

A 28-year-old woman from Toronto is facing charges of obstruct a peace officer and assault a peace officer.

A 52-year-old woman from Toronto is facing a charge of mischief/damage property exceeding $5,000 while a 35 year-old man from Niagara and a 31-year-old man from Brampton were charged with obstruct a peace officer.

