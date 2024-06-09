Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dozens of workers at Manitoba Hydro threaten to strike to back contract talks

By Drew Stremick The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. A union that represents approximately 120 workers who provide meter readings, inspections and location services for Manitoba Hydro customers says the members have voted to strike in support of their demands for a new contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. A union that represents approximately 120 workers who provide meter readings, inspections and location services for Manitoba Hydro customers says the members have voted to strike in support of their demands for a new contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A union representing approximately 120 workers who provide meter readings, inspections and location services for Manitoba Hydro customers says members have voted to strike in support of their demands for a new contract.

Unifor issued a statement saying 92 per cent of members of Local 681, who work for Manitoba Hydro’s subsidiary Utility Services, voted in favour of a strike Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It says that without a new contract, Local 681 will begin legal strike action on July 3.

Unifor says workers are seeking similar gains to those it says the crown-owned utility has already ratified for public sector workers, but it says bargaining hit an impasse earlier this month.

Trending Now

Local 681’s last contract expired nearly two years ago, and the union says the unit has only seen wages rise 1.75 per cent over the last four years.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Hydro did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices