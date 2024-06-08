Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim named, 4 suspects charged with first-degree murder in Surrey shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '4 suspects arrested after 29-year old man shot dead in Surrey'
4 suspects arrested after 29-year old man shot dead in Surrey
RELATED VIDEO: Major developments in a daylight shooting Friday morning that left one man dead, and residents of a Surrey neighborhood rattled. Four people have been arrested and as Janet Brown reports, it has all the hallmarks of another targeted hit.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The victim in Friday morning’s fatal shooting has been identified by B.C. homicide police.

Investigators said 28-year-old Yuvraj Goyal, of Surrey, was found dead at the scene of the shooting, located at 164 Street and 10 Avenue at 8:46 a.m.

A short time after the shooting, police were notified of a vehicle fire in the 18500 block of McMillan Road in Surrey, which is about a 10-minute drive away from where Goyal was found.

Homicide investigators said through a coordinated effort with Surrey RCMP, Air 1, and the Lower Mainland emergency response team, four suspects were identified and, subsequently, arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Saturday, 23-year old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year old Keilon Francois of Ontario were charged with first-degree murder, in relation to the fatal shooting of Goyal.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and IERT, but there is still more work to be done,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“IHIT investigators remain dedicated to determining why Mr. Goyal was the victim of this homicide.”

Homicide police said Goyal has no history of any kind with police but did say initial evidence suggests it was a targeted shooting.

Trending Now

Anyone with information, including video footage at the shooting or the vehicle fire at the time, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: '4 suspects arrested after 29-year old man shot dead in Surrey'
4 suspects arrested after 29-year old man shot dead in Surrey
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices