Victim named, 4 suspects charged with first-degree murder in Surrey shooting

The victim in Friday morning’s fatal shooting has been identified by B.C. homicide police.

Investigators said 28-year-old Yuvraj Goyal, of Surrey, was found dead at the scene of the shooting, located at 164 Street and 10 Avenue at 8:46 a.m.

A short time after the shooting, police were notified of a vehicle fire in the 18500 block of McMillan Road in Surrey, which is about a 10-minute drive away from where Goyal was found.

Homicide investigators said through a coordinated effort with Surrey RCMP, Air 1, and the Lower Mainland emergency response team, four suspects were identified and, subsequently, arrested.

On Saturday, 23-year old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year old Keilon Francois of Ontario were charged with first-degree murder, in relation to the fatal shooting of Goyal.

“We’re thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and IERT, but there is still more work to be done,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“IHIT investigators remain dedicated to determining why Mr. Goyal was the victim of this homicide.”

Homicide police said Goyal has no history of any kind with police but did say initial evidence suggests it was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information, including video footage at the shooting or the vehicle fire at the time, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.