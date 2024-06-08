Menu

Canada

Winnipeg cyclists rally in support of Wellington Crescent crash victim

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyclists rally for Wellington crash victim'
Cyclists rally for Wellington crash victim
WATCH: Cyclists held a rally Friday afternoon to pay tribute to a cyclist who was killed Thursday on Wellington Crescent, with many holding signs criticizing cars and calling for better bike infrastructure.
A day after a cyclist was hit in a fatal collision on Wellington Crescent in Winnipeg, cyclists in the community gathered to pay tribute and call for better biking infrastructure.

Police said they responded to the collision at Wellington Crescent and Cockburn Street on Thursday at 7 a.m., and that a 61-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died. They said the cyclist had been hit by a vehicle while both were travelling eastbound.

Officials said the incident was being investigated as a hit-and-run. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on Friday.

A rally in the area on Friday afteroon shut down traffic for an hour. Demonstrators said they wanted better infrastructure for cyclists.

In a previous interview with Global News, Mayor Scott Gillingham said people who use the roads need to respect each other.

“…I think all of us have a job to do in sharing the road and make sure we can do it safely,” he said.

— with files from Global’s Sam Thompson

Click to play video: 'Driver in custody after hit and run that killed Winnipeg cyclist: police'
Driver in custody after hit and run that killed Winnipeg cyclist: police
