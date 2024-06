Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a “serious collision” near Wellington Crescent and Cockburn Avenue involving a cyclist Thursday morning.

Police have said there were injuries involved, but there is no word yet on the condition of the cyclist or anyone else involved.

Due to a serious collision, Wellington is closed down in both directions between Dorchester and Hugo. We will update when they are back open. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 6, 2024

Due to the crash, Wellington has been temporarily closed between Dorchester Avenue and Hugo Street.