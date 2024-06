See more sharing options

A portion of a major Calgary road will be closed for “several hours” after a collision in the area, the Calgary Police Service said.

Barlow Trail will be closed in both directions between 61st Avenue and 72nd Avenue Southeast.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after colliding with a van, police told Global News.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Barlow Trail is closed in both directions between 61st Avenue & 72nd Avenue S.E. due to a collision. ⏳ The closure is expected to be in effect for several hours. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/MVus4OftzV — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 7, 2024