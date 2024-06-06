Sexual assault charges against former Halifax-area teacher dismissed, peace bond signed

Send this page to someone via email

A former Halifax-area teacher who faced sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges has had his charges dismissed after signing a peace bond.

Matthew Douglas Moriarty, a former languages teacher at Woodlawn High School in Dartmouth, was arrested and charged last November.

He pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial.

However, the Crown and defence counsel appeared before Judge Amy Sakalauskas on Thursday, and both sides agreed to allow Moriarty to obtain a peace bond.

The Crown said the decision came after consultation with the complainant, police and defence counsel, and that it was weighed against the chances of obtaining a conviction.

“We have to assess the (evidence) for a realistic prospect of conviction,” Crown lawyer Cheryl Schurman said.

“We have to determine if it’s in the public interest to proceed. With sexualized violence, the public interest component is often very easily met.”

The peace bond states Moriarty must stay away from the home, school and workplace of the complainant.

A publication ban prohibits the media from sharing specific details of the case.

“Police began an investigation in August 2023 after receiving a report of a historical sexual assault that occurred in 2021 at a school in Dartmouth,” read the November 2023 news release from Halifax Regional Police.

“The sexual assault survivor was a youth at the time of the incident and Moriarty was in a position of trust in relation to the survivor, as a teacher.”

Moriarty’s lawyer, Ron Pizzo, said while the defence is pleased with the outcome of the case, his client has experienced hardships given the publicity.

“From his perspective, it’s a good result,” Pizzo told reporters outside the courtroom. “The minute anyone gets charged, even if it’s an allegation, it affects your employment and your life in a serious way. Even an allegation, whether it’s true or not, the impacts start immediately.”

Officials with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed to Global News that Moriarty was an employee and placed on leave.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and I can assure you that HRCE takes these matters very seriously,” said HRCE spokesperson, Lindsey Bunin, in a statement. “As this is a personnel matter, and sits with the court, we are unable to provide further comment. ”

Other charges

Moriarty has also been charged with six counts of voyeurism after five women and a youth were allegedly recorded in the washrooms of a Dartmouth aquatic club.

Police say Moriarty was at the Abenaki Aquatic Club in Dartmouth back in July 2023 when the incidents happened.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and is scheduled for a trial this summer.

-With files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau