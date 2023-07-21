5 women, 1 youth recorded in Dartmouth aquatic club washroom: Halifax police

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with six counts of voyeurism, after five women and a youth were allegedly recorded in the washrooms of a Dartmouth aquatic club.

According to police, the incidents happened between July 18 and 20 at the Abenaki Aquatic Club.

The competitive and recreational paddling club is located on Bell Lake.

“Officers arrested the suspect at the scene and seized an electronic device from the man,” police said in a news release.

“We are not releasing further details out of respect and concern for the victims’ privacy and well-being.”

According to police, Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday to face six counts of voyeurism.

Police noted members of the Special Victims Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the case.