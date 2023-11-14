Former teacher facing charges in 2021 sexual assault at Dartmouth school

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a former teacher in connection with a 2021 sexual assault at a Dartmouth, N.S., school.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said they began their investigation in August, after receiving a report of the alleged assault.

“Investigators charged Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 42, with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation,” police said.

“The sexual assault survivor was a youth at the time of the incident and Moriarty was in a position of trust in relation to the survivor, as a teacher.”

Moriarty was arrested Nov. 9 at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

In July, Moriarty was charged with six counts of voyeurism, after five women and a youth were allegedly recorded in the washrooms of a Dartmouth aquatic club.

According to police, the incidents happened between July 18 and 20 at the Abenaki Aquatic Club.

Moriarty was listed as a languages teacher at Woodlawn High School in Dartmouth. In July, Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed to Global News that he was an employee and had been placed on leave.

Moriarty is scheduled to appear in court “at a later date” on the latest charges.