Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly attempts to carjack Durham police officer in marked cruiser

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Durham Regional Police cars are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police cars are seen in this file image. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man allegedly attempted to carjack a police officer in a marked cruiser in Whitby on Wednesday.

Durham Regional Police said it happened at around 4:35 p.m. when an officer was sitting in a police vehicle in the area of 1400 Victoria St. E.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The officer was approached by a suspect who “tried to remove her from the vehicle and obtain her firearm,” police said.

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers searched the area and the suspect was located near Stevenson Road and Highway 401, police said.

Trending Now

“Officers were able to pin in the vehicle and take the male into custody without incident,” police added.

A 32-year-old man from Ajax has been charged with robbery, attempting to disarm a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, failing to stop, dangerous operation and two counts of breach of probation.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices