Man allegedly attempts to carjack Durham police officer in marked cruiser

A man allegedly attempted to carjack a police officer in a marked cruiser in Whitby on Wednesday.

Durham Regional Police said it happened at around 4:35 p.m. when an officer was sitting in a police vehicle in the area of 1400 Victoria St. E.

The officer was approached by a suspect who “tried to remove her from the vehicle and obtain her firearm,” police said.

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers searched the area and the suspect was located near Stevenson Road and Highway 401, police said.

“Officers were able to pin in the vehicle and take the male into custody without incident,” police added.

A 32-year-old man from Ajax has been charged with robbery, attempting to disarm a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, failing to stop, dangerous operation and two counts of breach of probation.