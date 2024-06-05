1 dead in East Vancouver stabbing, homicide investigation opened

See more sharing options

A man died in East Vancouver early Wednesday after being stabbed.

The stabbing was reported to police at around 3:30 a.m. on Union Street, just east of Main Street.

First responders found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound. He died before being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Video from the scene Wednesday morning shows investigators canvassing and photographing the street. An area has also been sectioned off near the Georgia Viaduct.

Vancouver police’s major crime unit is working in the area Wednesday to collect evidence.

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2500.