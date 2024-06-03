Bus carrying Canadian tourists crashes with car in Cuba, more than 2 dozen hurt

Send this page to someone via email

A bus transporting Canadian tourists crashed in Cuba on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to the Santa Clara Airport for a flight back to Montreal when it crashed in Camajuani, roughly 25 kilometres east of the airport.

In an email to Global News on Monday, Air Transat confirmed the bus involved in the collision was operated by one it its transfer partners and was carrying 38 passengers destined for flight TS715 to Montreal.

“An oncoming car lost control and collided with the bus, causing it to overturn,” wrote Transat spokesperson Bernard Côté.

“All passengers were immediately taken care of and transported to a nearby hospital. We are certainly concerned about everyone’s health and well-being and are doing everything we can to offer the necessary support during this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to local media reports, a Cuban national who was driving the car was killed in the crash and 26 other people were injured. Of the injured, one is said to be in serious condition and six of them are minors.

Un muerto y 26 heridos deja el tercer #accidente de #tránsito reportado en cinco días en #Cuba. Se produjo en el municipio #Camajuaní, en #VillaClara. Entre los 26 heridos hay seis menores de edad. LEE MÁS en #DiarioDeCuba: https://t.co/TBN7IYfQfi

📷: Cubadebate pic.twitter.com/xFUgKT3L5C — DIARIO DE CUBA (@diariodecuba) June 3, 2024

Air Transat said it was working with local authorities and that accommodations had been arranged at a nearby hotel for passengers with minor injuries and those under observation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and providing ongoing support on-site to all affected individuals. Our thoughts are with these travellers,” Côté said, adding repatriation efforts are underway.

Global News reached out to Global Affairs Canada for additional information on the crash Monday and was awaiting more details.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Mike Armstrong