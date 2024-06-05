Motorcycle crash north of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash north of Peterborough, Ont. early Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP say just after midnight officers responded to a report of a crash on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township in which a motorcyclist was believed to be on the ground.

Officers located a dirt bike on the shoulder of the road and another person assisting the rider.

The dirt bike rider was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics.

Police say officers followed the ambulance to the hospital where they determined the driver was impaired and an arrest was made.

“Due to their condition, the rider was unable to provide a breath sample so a demand for blood was made. The rider refused to comply with the demand,” OPP stated.

A 33-year-old man from Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while prohibited, driving while under suspension and failure to comply with a demand.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 9.