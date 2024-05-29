Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Ontario motorcyclist banned from driving arrested for flight from police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 10:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month'
Traffic Tips: Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
RELATED: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Katelin Owsianski talks to ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator Tom Webster about sharing the road safely with motorcycle riders.
An Ontario motorcyclist currently prohibited from driving in Canada faces a long list of charges following an incident in Quinte West early Tuesday.

Quinte West OPP say officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired motorcycle rider. They located the suspect and attempted a traffic stop.

However, police allege the motorcyclist failed to stop and fled in a “dangerous and reckless manner.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody. Police determined he was impaired and that he was currently prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.

Gregory Osmond, 32, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operate conveyance while impaired by alcohol, driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, refusal to comply with a demand, failure to comply with a probation order and to apply for a permit and using a licence place not in accordance with Highway Traffic Act.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday.

