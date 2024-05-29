Ontario motorcyclist banned from driving arrested for flight from police

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario motorcyclist currently prohibited from driving in Canada faces a long list of charges following an incident in Quinte West early Tuesday.

Quinte West OPP say officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired motorcycle rider. They located the suspect and attempted a traffic stop.

However, police allege the motorcyclist failed to stop and fled in a “dangerous and reckless manner.”

He was located a short time later and taken into custody. Police determined he was impaired and that he was currently prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.

Gregory Osmond, 32, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operate conveyance while impaired by alcohol, driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, refusal to comply with a demand, failure to comply with a probation order and to apply for a permit and using a licence place not in accordance with Highway Traffic Act.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday.