Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged in fatal November 2023 collision with motorcycle in Brighton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Northumberland OPP say one person died after a tractor trailer and motorcycle collided on County Road 30 in the Municipality of Brighton on Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say one person died after a tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided on County Road 30 in the Municipality of Brighton on Nov. 13, 2023. Northumberland OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in November 2023 in the Municipality of Brighton, Ont.

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision with a tractor-trailer along County Road 30 around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was a 38-year-old man from the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont.

OPP on Tuesday said their investigation led to a charge for the driver of the tractor-trailer.

A 59-year-old man from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, Ont., was charged with making a left turn while failing to afford a reasonable opportunity to avoid a collision.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices