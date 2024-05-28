Driver charged in fatal November 2023 collision with motorcycle in Brighton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in November 2023 in the Municipality of Brighton, Ont.

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision with a tractor-trailer along County Road 30 around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was a 38-year-old man from the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont.

OPP on Tuesday said their investigation led to a charge for the driver of the tractor-trailer.

A 59-year-old man from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, Ont., was charged with making a left turn while failing to afford a reasonable opportunity to avoid a collision.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.