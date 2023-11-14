1 dead following crash between motorcycle, tractor trailer: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in the Municipality of Brighton, on Monday.

Northumberland OPP said the collision was reported before 3:50 p.m. along County Road 30 just five kilometres east of the village of Warkworth.

Police say one person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

COLLISION: County Rd 30 between County Rd 29 and 1st Line W #Warkworth: all lanes are closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^ks — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) November 13, 2023

The identity of the victim has not been released.

County Road 30 was closed until around 10:40 p.m. at County Road 29 and 1st Line West.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.