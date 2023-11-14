Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following crash between motorcycle, tractor trailer: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 8:52 am
Northumberland OPP say one person died after a tractor trailer and motorcycle collided on County Road 30 in the Municipality of Brighton on Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say one person died after a tractor trailer and motorcycle collided on County Road 30 in the Municipality of Brighton on Nov. 13, 2023. Northumberland OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in the Municipality of Brighton,  on Monday.

Northumberland OPP said the collision was reported before 3:50 p.m. along County Road 30 just five kilometres east of the village of Warkworth.

Police say one person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the victim has not been released.

County Road 30 was closed until around 10:40 p.m. at County Road 29 and 1st Line West.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Road safety rules for the end of daylight saving time'
Traffic Tips: Road safety rules for the end of daylight saving time
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices