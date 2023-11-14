1 dead following crash between motorcycle, tractor trailer: Northumberland OPP

One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in the Municipality of Brighton, on Monday.
Northumberland OPP said the collision was reported before 3:50 p.m. along County Road 30 just five kilometres east of the village of Warkworth.
Police say one person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
County Road 30 was closed until around 10:40 p.m. at County Road 29 and 1st Line West.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
