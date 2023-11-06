18-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle hits Norwood home: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a home east of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, just after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7, just a few kilometres east of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township. OPP say a homeowner reported that a motorcycle had left the highway, crossed their property and struck their residence.

The homeowner found the rider and vehicle on the ground. A second motorcycle was seen near the scene but left before officers arrived.

COLLISION: #Hwy7 @PtboCounty: the highway is closed in both directions between Line 11 and Line 12 #AsphodelNorwood due to a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/iq0M8nrHjt — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) November 6, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the 18-year-old motorcyclist was first transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Highway 7 was closed between Asphodel 11th and 12th lines as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video/dash-camera footage of the collision to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.