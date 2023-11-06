Menu

Traffic

18-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle hits Norwood home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 12:34 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Nov. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Nov. 5, 2023. Global News
An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a home east of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, just after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7, just a few kilometres east of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township. OPP say a homeowner reported that a motorcycle had left the highway, crossed their property and struck their residence.

The homeowner found the rider and vehicle on the ground. A second motorcycle was seen near the scene but left before officers arrived.

OPP say the 18-year-old motorcyclist was first transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Highway 7 was closed between Asphodel 11th and 12th lines as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video/dash-camera footage of the collision to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

