Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old motorcycle driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a power pole in Broadway, N.S., RCMP say.

Police, firefighters and EHS responded to the single-vehicle accident on Highway 4 just before 4:30 a.m. The man driving the motorcycle was from Merigomish, N.S. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” RCMP said.