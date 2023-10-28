Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Collision involving motorcycle kills 1, injures 3 in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 28, 2023 11:32 am
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man has died and three other people are injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in Mississauga, Ont., Friday night.

Peel Regional Police said a car and a motorcycle collided at around 10 p.m. near Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue.

Police said the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcycle had two riders: a man and a woman. The man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Paramedics told Global News the man on the motorcycle had no vital signs when they arrived at the scene but was revived. The driver of the vehicle was also without vital signs.

The road was closed for a period overnight, and drivers were encouraged to take other routes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: Oct. 14, 2023'
Global News at 6 Toronto: Oct. 14, 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices