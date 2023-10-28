Collision involving motorcycle kills 1, injures 3 in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

One man has died and three other people are injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in Mississauga, Ont., Friday night.

Peel Regional Police said a car and a motorcycle collided at around 10 p.m. near Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue.

Police said the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcycle had two riders: a man and a woman. The man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Paramedics told Global News the man on the motorcycle had no vital signs when they arrived at the scene but was revived. The driver of the vehicle was also without vital signs.

The road was closed for a period overnight, and drivers were encouraged to take other routes.

