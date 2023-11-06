Teen arrested for driving 100 km/h over speed limit near Madoc: OPP

A teenager faces a stunt driving charge after a vehicle was caught travelling more than 100 kilometres over the posted speed limit in central Ontario.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the OPP East Region on Monday morning, officers clocked a vehicle travelling 180 km/h along Highway 62 in a posted 80 km/h zone near the village of Madoc, about 80 kilometres east of Peterborough.
Police say inside the vehicle were two children and a dog.
OPP say a 17-year-old was charged with stunt driving. Per provincial legislation the vehicle was also impounded for 14 days, or as police stated, “mom’s car towed.”
