Teen arrested for driving 100 km/h over speed limit near Madoc: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenager faces a stunt driving charge after a vehicle was caught travelling more than 100 kilometres over the posted speed limit in central Ontario.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the OPP East Region on Monday morning, officers clocked a vehicle travelling 180 km/h along Highway 62 in a posted 80 km/h zone near the village of Madoc, about 80 kilometres east of Peterborough.

#OPPTIME stopped vehicle on Highway 62 near Madoc at 180km/h in posted 80 km/h zone. 17yr old driver charged with stunt and had mom's car towed. 2 children and a dog in the vehicle. #SlowDown #DriveSafe ^am pic.twitter.com/jAjfOvPdC2 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 6, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police say inside the vehicle were two children and a dog.

OPP say a 17-year-old was charged with stunt driving. Per provincial legislation the vehicle was also impounded for 14 days, or as police stated, “mom’s car towed.”