Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman in 50s seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle, van in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 4:25 pm
The scene of the collision at Horner and Evans avenues in Etobicoke on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Horner and Evans avenues in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman in her 50s has serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Horner and Evans avenues at 2:13 p.m. for a collision.

Police said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with another vehicle.

Images from the scene show a damaged motorcycle in the intersection and a van that had damage to its right side, with airbags deployed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices