Woman in 50s seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle, van in Toronto

A woman in her 50s has serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Horner and Evans avenues at 2:13 p.m. for a collision.

Police said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with another vehicle.

Images from the scene show a damaged motorcycle in the intersection and a van that had damage to its right side, with airbags deployed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

