1 to hospital after head-on collision on Hwy 7 at Fowlers Corners

One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 at Fowlers Corners just west of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Lindsay Road.

Crews found a pickup truck and SUV in the intersection.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Highway 7 and Frank Hill Road in @SelwynTownship. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ahvtLxmh0X — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 8, 2023

Firefighters blocked off the road and stabilized the vehicles while paramedics assessed the people involved. One person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

