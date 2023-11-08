Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 to hospital after head-on collision on Hwy 7 at Fowlers Corners

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Collision on Hwy. 7 at Fowlers Corners sends 1 to hospital'
Collision on Hwy. 7 at Fowlers Corners sends 1 to hospital
One person was sent to hospital following a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 at Fowlers Corners just west of Peterborough on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Lindsay Road. When they arrived, crews found a pickup truck and SUV in the intersection. Firefighters blocked off the road and stabilized the vehicles while paramedics assessed the people involved. One person was taken to hospital for further treatment. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. It is unclear if any charges will be laid.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 at Fowlers Corners just west of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Lindsay Road.

Crews found a pickup truck and SUV in the intersection.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters blocked off the road and stabilized the vehicles while paramedics assessed the people involved. One person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

— more to come

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices