Motorcyclist dies in fiery County Road 507 collision in Trent Lakes: OPP

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a pickup truck in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say witnesses reported that a southbound motorcycle travelling on County Road 507 had crossed over the centre line on a bend and was not able to correct it, resulting in a collision with a northbound pickup truck around 1 p.m.

OPP say another 911 call reported that the vehicles had caught fire but that occupants of the pickup — a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman — managed to get out safely. They had minor injuries due to the effects of the vehicle’s airbags, police said.

Police say witnesses on the scene attempted CPR on the motorcyclist until paramedics and firefighters arrived and continued the life-saving efforts.

However, the motorcyclist — a 57-year-old man from Woodville, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, police said.

County Road 507 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.