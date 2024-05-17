Jeep driver who police said fled collision in Peterborough turns himself in

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle that fled a collision in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week.

Police say on Thursday, the driver of the Jeep turned himself in.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, a 37-year-old Peterborough man was charged with driving while suspended, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and careless driving.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 18.