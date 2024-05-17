Menu

Crime

Jeep driver who police said fled collision in Peterborough turns himself in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Police in Peterborough, Ont., were looking for this Jeep which reportedly fled a collision on Wednesday. The driver turned himself in on Thursday. Peterborough Police Service photo
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle that fled a collision in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week.

Peterborough police say on Wednesday afternoon, a Jeep fled the scene following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lansdowne and High streets.

Police say on Thursday, the driver of the Jeep turned himself in.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, a 37-year-old Peterborough man was charged with driving while suspended, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and careless driving.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 18.

