Jeep fled after 2-vehicle crash in Peterborough, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a vehicle that they say fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough police say around 4:15 p.m. a Jeep and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Lansdowne and High streets.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

One of the vehicles also struck a business, damaging the building, police report.

Police say a black Jeep involved in the collision fled and was last seen travelling southbound on High Street.

Police on Thursday say the vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police traffic unit at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.