Jeep fled after 2-vehicle crash in Peterborough, police say

Police are searching for a vehicle that they say fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
Peterborough police say around 4:15 p.m. a Jeep and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Lansdowne and High streets.
One of the vehicles also struck a business, damaging the building, police report.
Police say a black Jeep involved in the collision fled and was last seen travelling southbound on High Street.
Police on Thursday say the vehicle will likely have front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police traffic unit at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
