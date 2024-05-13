Menu

Canada

Barrie woman killed in collision that engulfed 2 vehicles in fire

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for information following a fatal collision that took place early Saturday the 11th of May 2024 in the Town of Innisfil. View image in full screen
The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for information following a fatal collision that took place early Saturday the 11th of May 2024 in the Town of Innisfil. OPP / Twitter
A woman from Barrie died and two others were injured due to a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 1:55 a.m., a severe collision involving two drivers was reported in the area of Yonge Street, south of the 9th Line, in the Town of Innisfil.

Emergency services found a 2023 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2006 Chev Impala engulfed in flames.

South Simcoe Police say the two occupants of the Jetta were removed from their vehicle and taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were described as minor.

Officers report that despite the life-saving efforts of a citizen and of emergency services personnel, the other driver, a 33-year-old female from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for seven hours while officers from the traffic unit investigated the collision. It has since reopened.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video can contact Const. Matthew Grove at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 2034, or matthew.grove@southsimcoepolice.ca.

