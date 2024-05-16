Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Peterborough, Ont.

See more sharing options

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a crash near Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported crash along County Road 32 in Douro-Dummer Township, between Peterborough and the village of Lakefield.

COLLISION: County Road 32 is closed from Douro Ninth Line to Centre Road #Peterborough – Roadway is closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/PxRsTdwE73 — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) May 16, 2024

Peterborough County OPP closed County Road 32 between Doruo 8th and 9th Lines as they investigated.

The roadway reopened around 11:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

more to come