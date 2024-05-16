Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Peterborough'
Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Peterborough
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash on County Road 32 just north of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a crash near Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported crash along County Road 32 in Douro-Dummer Township, between Peterborough and the village of Lakefield.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP closed County Road 32 between Doruo 8th and 9th Lines as they investigated.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The roadway reopened around 11:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

more to come

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices