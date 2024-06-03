Motorcyclist airlifted following downtown Peterborough collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision in downtown Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Peterborough police say the collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of George and Sherbrooke streets.

A witness at the scene told Global News that the motorcyclist travelling at a high speed collided with the passenger side of the car.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not provided on Monday.

A section of George St at Sherbrooke remains closed following an earlier collision between a motorcycle and car, emergency crews responded earlier this morning. The condition of everyone involved remains unclear. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/IuTj8vlsDp — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 1, 2024

The intersection was closed for around five hours as police investigated.

On Monday, police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.