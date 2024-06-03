Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg adds livestreamed video to all buses to boost security

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Transit's control centre, which is staffed 24/7 and can instantly view live feeds from any of the city's 607 buses. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Transit's control centre, which is staffed 24/7 and can instantly view live feeds from any of the city's 607 buses. Winnipeg Transit
The City of Winnipeg says its buses are now even safer for passengers and drivers thanks to live-streaming video feeds on all 607 vehicles that can be viewed from Winnipeg Transit’s control centre.

The city said the control centre is staffed 24/7, and supervisors can immediately tap into a live feed on any bus in an emergency and get the appropriate help.

It’s part of an ongoing initiative that began with installing modems in some city buses back in 2019 and continued into a pilot project that included livestreams on select buses in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe'
Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe

Mayor Scott Gillingham called the move a “smart step forward” toward bus safety.

“It also complements other recent efforts like the launch of the Community Safety Team to patrol on buses and around transit stops, the installation of improved driver protection shields, and the modernization of the on-board communications system,” Gillingham said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Colour-coded seating coming to transit buses'
Colour-coded seating coming to transit buses
