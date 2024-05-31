Police arrest 14 at Gaza solidarity rail blockade in Vancouver

Police say they arrested 14 people at a protest blocking a railway line in East Vancouver on Friday.
About 100 people had gathered at the Canadian National Railway crossing at Kaslo Street and Grandview Highway late Friday morning in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In a media release, police said the demonstrators refused orders to clear the road and tracks, and alleged some protesters became “hostile” with police.
Video from the scene showed police forming a line and directing protesters to “step back” from the rail line. When protesters refused, police then advanced into the crowd and arrested several people as scuffles broke out.
“Unlawful protests that block vital infrastructure put peoples’ safety at risk,” Const. Tania Visintin said.
“Our officers worked quickly, with help from CN Police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, to prevent a prolonged blockade on the train tracks and to keep traffic moving.”
Police said they aimed to recommend mischief charges against the 14 people arrested at the scene.
- Doug Ford stands behind controversial remarks: ‘I stick with what I said’
- N.S. premier calls baby ATV crash death ‘heartbreaking,’ won’t talk potential law changes
- Israel has proposed 3-phase deal that could end hostilities with Hamas, Biden says
- Ford’s apparent link of antisemitism, immigrants is ‘dumb’: minister
Comments