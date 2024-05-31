Police arrest 14 at Gaza solidarity rail blockade in Vancouver

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they arrested 14 people at a protest blocking a railway line in East Vancouver on Friday.

About 100 people had gathered at the Canadian National Railway crossing at Kaslo Street and Grandview Highway late Friday morning in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

1:58 Palestinian who fled Gaza for Canada shares ‘indescribable feeling’ of leaving family behind

In a media release, police said the demonstrators refused orders to clear the road and tracks, and alleged some protesters became “hostile” with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Video from the scene showed police forming a line and directing protesters to “step back” from the rail line. When protesters refused, police then advanced into the crowd and arrested several people as scuffles broke out.

2:13 U.S.-made bombs used in Israeli strike on Rafah camp

“Unlawful protests that block vital infrastructure put peoples’ safety at risk,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our officers worked quickly, with help from CN Police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, to prevent a prolonged blockade on the train tracks and to keep traffic moving.”

Police said they aimed to recommend mischief charges against the 14 people arrested at the scene.