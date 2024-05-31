Hockey Canada announces women’s and girls’ steering committee

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Canada has formed a committee of stakeholders to help structure the organization’s next women’s and girls’ hockey strategic plan.

The governing body made the announcement at a news conference Friday at a women’s and girls’ hockey symposium with representation from all 13 of Hockey Canada’s member associations.

Former national team player and current Hockey Canada board member Gillian Apps will chair the committee, which will oversee a discussion paper that leads to formal recommendations for the strategic plan.

The committee also includes former national team players Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Jayna Hefford and Angela James.

The discussion paper is expected to be published early this summer.

Hockey Canada says it has consulted its members, plans to conduct additional interviews with stakeholders inside and outside the game, and will invite the Canadian public to participate in the research.

“Internationally, Canada has always been a leader in women’s hockey. Now is the time to ensure we are on the leading edge of identifying and addressing gaps in the current system to provide women and girls with even more opportunities to thrive in the future,” Apps said in a statement.

“This committee’s efforts will be critical to furthering the game at all levels, and we are grateful this group has agreed to volunteer and be part of this important work.”