Stabbing leads to drugs and weapons bust: London, Ont. police

Days after a man was found with serious injuries on Queens Avenue, London police say they’ve made an arrest and seized over $17,000 worth of drugs, a machete and a Maverick shotgun.
A 33-year-old London man is facing charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and several weapons- and drug-related counts.
The stabbing victim remains in hospital as of Friday.
On Wednesday, police first reported that emergency crews were called about a stabbing on Queens Avenue near Adelaide Street around 8 p.m. the night before. An injured man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, police confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police also said uniformed officers seized several items as a result of the stabbing investigation and members of the guns and gangs section seized additional items following a separate search warrant. The items include a machete, a Maverick shotgun, ammunition, nearly $6,000 in crystal meth, $4,000 in fentanyl, dime bags, a digital scale and more.
