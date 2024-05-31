Stabbing leads to drugs and weapons bust: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a man was found with serious injuries on Queens Avenue, London police say they’ve made an arrest and seized over $17,000 worth of drugs, a machete and a Maverick shotgun.

A 33-year-old London man is facing charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and several weapons- and drug-related counts.

The stabbing victim remains in hospital as of Friday.

On Wednesday, police first reported that emergency crews were called about a stabbing on Queens Avenue near Adelaide Street around 8 p.m. the night before. An injured man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police also said uniformed officers seized several items as a result of the stabbing investigation and members of the guns and gangs section seized additional items following a separate search warrant. The items include a machete, a Maverick shotgun, ammunition, nearly $6,000 in crystal meth, $4,000 in fentanyl, dime bags, a digital scale and more.