Crime

Stabbing leads to drugs and weapons bust: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
A shotgun, ammunition and drugs on a table. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police say a 33-year-old is facing numerous charges. London Police Service
Days after a man was found with serious injuries on Queens Avenue, London police say they’ve made an arrest and seized over $17,000 worth of drugs, a machete and a Maverick shotgun.

A 33-year-old London man is facing charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and several weapons- and drug-related counts.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The stabbing victim remains in hospital as of Friday.

On Wednesday, police first reported that emergency crews were called about a stabbing on Queens Avenue near Adelaide Street around 8 p.m. the night before. An injured man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police also said uniformed officers seized several items as a result of the stabbing investigation and members of the guns and gangs section seized additional items following a separate search warrant. The items include a machete, a Maverick shotgun, ammunition, nearly $6,000 in crystal meth, $4,000 in fentanyl, dime bags, a digital scale and more.

