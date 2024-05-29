Man seriously injured in stabbing, London police seek witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for witnesses after a man was found with a serious stab injury Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called about a stabbing and responded to Queens Avenue near Adelaide Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday and found an injured man.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where police say he remains with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Members of the London Police Service are appealing to witnesses to contact us with any information they may have in relation to the reported incident,” police said in a statement, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.