National

Fire

Regina firefighters find 4 pets dead at house fire, take 2 to animal care

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 6:53 pm
1 min read
When Regina Fire responded to a recent house fire, crews discovered five cats and two dogs that were pets to the homeowner. Only one cat survived the ordeal. View image in full screen
When Regina Fire responded to a recent house fire, crews discovered five cats and two dogs that were pets to the homeowner. Only one cat survived the ordeal. File / Global News
Regina firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday night where four pets were found dead.

Officials confirmed with Global News that one cat and one dog were taken to the Regina Humane Society (RHS) to receive animal care.

The house fire occurred on the 6900 block of 1st Avenue North. Crews completed the search and no people were reported injured.

Regina Fire was informed on Thursday afternoon that the dog taken into RHS to receive care was put down.

Officials said the cause of the fire was deemed ‘accidental in nature’ and the investigation is still ongoing.

 

