Regina firefighters find 4 pets dead at house fire, take 2 to animal care

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday night where four pets were found dead.

Officials confirmed with Global News that one cat and one dog were taken to the Regina Humane Society (RHS) to receive animal care.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The house fire occurred on the 6900 block of 1st Avenue North. Crews completed the search and no people were reported injured.

Regina Fire was informed on Thursday afternoon that the dog taken into RHS to receive care was put down.

Officials said the cause of the fire was deemed ‘accidental in nature’ and the investigation is still ongoing.