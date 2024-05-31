No parole for 17 and 20 years for men guilty in deadly Edmonton community hall shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men found guilty of second-degree murder for their roles in a fatal Edmonton community hall shooting will spend at least 17 and 20 years in prison, respectively.

Abdullahi Yalahow, 35, and Christopher Wilson, 39, were sentenced in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday afternoon. Both men were found guilty in November 2023 of second-degree murder in the August 2021 shooting at the Duggan Community Hall.

While second-degree murder convictions come with automatic life sentences, the men’s parole eligibility was still to be determined.

The Crown had sought 22 years behind bars for both men before being eligible to apply for parole. Yalahow’s defence lawyer asked for 14 years, while Wilson’s lawyer asked for 15 years.

On Friday, it was determined that Yalahow will not be eligible for parole for 17 years for his second-degree murder conviction. For the other two convictions — possessing a loaded restricted firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place — he’ll serve six years and eight years concurrently. He will be subject to mandatory provision of a DNA sample and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

It was determined that Wilson won’t be eligible for parole for 20 years for his second-degree murder conviction. Court determined he has an extensive criminal record and poses a significant danger to the public. For his other conviction — possessing a loaded restricted firearm — Wilson will serve five years.

Both men are prohibited from having contact with one another until the conclusion of the appeal period.

Christopher Wilson was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with an August 2021 shooting at Duggan Community Hall in Edmonton.

The judge said there are differing levels of culpability and that determining the period for parole is a fact-sensitive process.

The use of firearms is an aggravating factor for parole eligibility, the judge added. It showed “complete disregard for the safety of party goers,” the judge said.

The judge pointed out that both Yalahow and Wilson had lifetime prohibitions for firearms at the time and were in violation of that ban, which shows complete disregard.

When it comes to mitigating factors, the judge said there is no evidence of remorse from Yalahow and no evidence he sought rehabilitation. However, Wilson expressed remorse but there’s also no evidence he attempted rehab before the shooting either, the judge said.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2021, at the community hall in the area of 37th Avenue and 106th Street. Hamza Mohamed, 22, was killed when multiple shots rang out.

Six other people, including Yalahow, were shot and injured in the incident.

A sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday.

Court heard victim impact statements in which family and close friends described how impacted they have been by the sudden death.

A third man was charged with manslaughter in the case and is scheduled for trial in June.

