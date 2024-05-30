Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan farmer who found space junk in field not alone, others discover debris

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
Barry Sawchuk (left) and Samantha Lawler, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Regina, pose near a piece of space debris found on his farm in February. View image in full screen
Barry Sawchuk (left) and Samantha Lawler, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Regina, pose near a piece of space debris found on his farm in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Regina- Samantha Lawler
A Saskatchewan man who found a giant piece of space junk on his farm says he is not alone.

Barry Sawchuk says five more fragments of debris from high in the sky have been found by his neighbours.

Sawchuk has a farm north of Regina and last month discovered in his field a large rectangular piece of scorched, honeycombed aluminum carbon fibre as tall as he is.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He says he been contacted by SpaceX and is negotiating a fee to return it, even though the spacecraft manufacturer owned by Elon Musk has not publicly acknowledged it came from one of its rockets.

Saskatchewan astronomy professor Samantha Lawler says there are likely many more pieces still out there.

Lawler says the fact they didn’t burn up in the atmosphere is a black eye for SpaceX.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

