Crime

Man charged with murder in Montreal triple homicide, 2 dead deemed as suspects: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grief, outrage after triple homicide in Montreal'
Grief, outrage after triple homicide in Montreal
RELATED - Family members of one victim, community workers and politicians are reacting to the triple homicide in Montreal's Plateau Mont- Royal borough. The killings are the latest in a spate of violence over the last week, some involving young people. As Global's Phil Carpenter reports, some are calling for more violence prevention efforts targeting youth – May 22, 2024
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the triple homicide in the Plateau-Mont-Royal last week that left a 15, 23 and 25-year-old dead.

Montreal police say the man will appear in court on Thursday to face second-degree murder charges.

Authorities also say two of the three victims who died have been identified as suspects in the case.

Emergency services were called last Tuesday just after 7 p.m. to a violent brawl involving at least 15 people in an alleyway off Mentana Street.

A cameraperson collecting footage at the scene of a fight that left three people dead, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A cameraperson collecting footage at the scene of a fight that left three people dead, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The three male victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition with what police described as serious stab wounds. Police later confirmed they died from their injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“I honestly don’t remember when we had a victim younger than 15,” Jean-Sébastien Caron, head of Montreal police’s major crimes division, told reporters after the incident.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Caron said the brawl was not linked to organized crime or gang activity.

Click to play video: 'Montreal brawl leads to triple homicide investigation'
Montreal brawl leads to triple homicide investigation

–with files from Brayden Jagger Haines, Global

