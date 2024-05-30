Man charged with murder in Montreal triple homicide, 2 dead deemed as suspects: police

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the triple homicide in the Plateau-Mont-Royal last week that left a 15, 23 and 25-year-old dead.
Montreal police say the man will appear in court on Thursday to face second-degree murder charges.
Authorities also say two of the three victims who died have been identified as suspects in the case.
Emergency services were called last Tuesday just after 7 p.m. to a violent brawl involving at least 15 people in an alleyway off Mentana Street.
The three male victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition with what police described as serious stab wounds. Police later confirmed they died from their injuries.
“I honestly don’t remember when we had a victim younger than 15,” Jean-Sébastien Caron, head of Montreal police’s major crimes division, told reporters after the incident.
Caron said the brawl was not linked to organized crime or gang activity.
–with files from Brayden Jagger Haines, Global
- Mother feels ‘completely let down’ after appeal dismissed in excessive delay case
- Man shot and killed in front of crowd on Montreal basketball court: police
- Girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in ‘swarming’ killing of Toronto homeless man
- Toronto Liberal MP says politicians need more protection after office vandalized
Comments