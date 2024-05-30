Man charged with murder in Montreal triple homicide, 2 dead deemed as suspects: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the triple homicide in the Plateau-Mont-Royal last week that left a 15, 23 and 25-year-old dead.

Montreal police say the man will appear in court on Thursday to face second-degree murder charges.

Authorities also say two of the three victims who died have been identified as suspects in the case.

Emergency services were called last Tuesday just after 7 p.m. to a violent brawl involving at least 15 people in an alleyway off Mentana Street.

View image in full screen A cameraperson collecting footage at the scene of a fight that left three people dead, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The three male victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition with what police described as serious stab wounds. Police later confirmed they died from their injuries.

“I honestly don’t remember when we had a victim younger than 15,” Jean-Sébastien Caron, head of Montreal police’s major crimes division, told reporters after the incident.

Caron said the brawl was not linked to organized crime or gang activity.

1:35 Montreal brawl leads to triple homicide investigation

–with files from Brayden Jagger Haines, Global